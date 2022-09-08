Military police officer is shot dead in Carlito Pamplona, ​​in Fortaleza

A Military Police soldier identified as Heverton Gonçalves da Silva was dead this Tuesday, 6th, in the Carlito Pamplona neighborhood, in Fortaleza.







Military police officer is shot dead in Fortaleza











According THE PEOPLE found, the soldier was the victim of gunshots on a public road. He died on the spot. There is still no official confirmation of the motive for the crime.

By means of a note, the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) confirmed the death of the soldier and informed that the Military Police is carrying out uninterrupted efforts to arrest the criminals who participated in the death of the security agent.

According to the SSPDS, the 1st Precinct of the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons coordinates the investigations.

“Details of the police work will be preserved in order not to compromise the investigation in progress. The SSPDS expresses its condolences to the family and friends of PMCE soldier, Heverton Gonçalves da Silva and reaffirms its commitment to the rapid resolution of the case”, informs the agency.

Reserve firefighter shot dead

On Monday, the 5th, a military firefighter from the reserve was shot dead in the Bonsucesso neighborhood. The victim was identified as José Carlos Rodrigues, 64 years old.

The suspect in the crime was arrested in the act, hours after the crime, in Paraipaba.

