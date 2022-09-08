Missing 12-year-old girl found over 300 km from home | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The 12-year-old girl who had been missing since Monday night (5), in Salto (SP), was found more than 300 kilometers from her home. According to the police, the girl was found in a car with a man in Ourinhos (SP).

Details about the girl were not released but, according to police, she was fine when she was found.

Witnesses told police that the girl was seen getting into a car in Ourinhos. With the information, the city police were notified and boarded the vehicle in the city. The girl and the man were taken to the police station, where the case was registered.

Security camera footage captured the last time the 12-year-old was last seen before disappearing in Salto on Monday.

The girl said she would go to an aunt’s house, but did not arrive. Images from a security camera installed in Jardim Santo Inácio were used by the Civil Police investigation. (watch below).

The record shows the girl walking, with a backpack in her hand, around 7pm on Monday. She was wearing black pants and a pink sweatshirt.

Her mother even told the g1 that an operation with sniffer dogs was scheduled for Friday (9), to retrace the girl’s path.

According to the OR, the father accompanied his daughter to the corner, but she was no longer seen. The mother said that, during this period, the girl called her brother and told her that she had left a “gift” under her pillow, where the mother found a farewell letter.

Also according to the police report, the mother also learned, through the school where her daughter studies, that she was exchanging WhatsApp messages with an unknown man and that, in June, she was followed in front of the school. According to her mother, the girl had never run away from home before.

