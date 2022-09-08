Most Brazilians are deficient in magnesium. Know symptoms

Magnesium is responsible for over 300 biochemical reactions in the human body and it is very likely that your body is lacking in it. This is because food is the main source of mineral acquisition and, for reasons related to soil quality, foods produced in Brazil have a low concentration of magnesium.

The mineral is involved in functions such as relieving muscle pain, preventing osteoporosis, regulating blood pressure and controlling blood sugar levels. It is also related to mood and mood, as it is one of the substances involved in the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin.

“Magnesium is essential for the functioning of muscles, bones and the immune system”, says doctor Guilherme Takassi, from the Takassi Falcão Institute, in São Paulo.

Symptoms of Magnesium Deficiency

The doctor explains that magnesium deficiency in the body causes symptoms such as:

high pressure;

weakness;

tiredness;

depression;

irritability and

numbness.

The main way to identify magnesium deficit is through symptoms, as blood tests are not as accurate.

Where to find and how to supplement

Magnesium is found in seeds, such as flaxseeds and sunflowers, and whole grains, such as oats. It is also present in fruits such as avocado and banana. In addition to food, supplementation can be recommended by health professionals.

“It is common the need for a supplementation manipulated according to the type of symptom presented by the patient”, says nutritionist Carla de Castro.

Magnesium ascorbart and those associated with maltic acid, for example, act on the muscles and, therefore, are usually indicated for muscle fatigue and pain.

Those who suffer from symptoms linked to the central nervous system should look for magnesium associated with taurine (taurate), threonine (threonate) or inositol. “Taurate, for example, improves learning, memory, stress, anxiety, in addition to relieving migraines”, explains Carla.

Excess magnesium can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, redness of the skin, reduced blood pressure. Therefore, it is important not to supplement on your own. Only a health professional will manage the exact amount of this mineral for each organism.

