Mourning in Pantanal – Zé Leôncio gives news of Tenório’s death

After tormenting Bruaca and Alcides, Tenório will have a tragic end in Pantanal.

the end of tenorio (Murilo Benicio) in wetland will not be the best and the villain will pay for his misdeeds in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi. That’s because the land grabber will end up losing his life, after doing so many evil things.

Your killer will be Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who will be castrated by the villain as a form of revenge on the land grabber for his affair with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) in the soap opera at nine o’clock Globe.

With blood in your eyes, Alcides will take a spear and stab the husband of zuleica (Aline Borges). Then a snake will drag the body of tenorio to the river and he will be devoured by the piranhas that live there according to information from TV Prime.

In the midst of the struggle, tenorio will still be able to leave zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) wounded, who will end up being shot helping Alcides during friction with the villain of wetland.

When they find out what happened to Tenório, Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will run to the farm of the character of Murilo Benício to tell the tragic death of the land grabber.

REVELATION ABOUT THE VILLAIN’S DEATH

“Hi…Num is good news”will say the rancher, as soon as he arrives at the rival’s farm. “What happened to my father?” will ask gutta (Julia Dalavia), very distressed. “He’s dead!”will count Jose Lucas.

The companion and daughter of tenorio will be completely devastated by the tragic news of the death of the crook of wetland. “He exchanged fire there with my pawns and… the pawn was injured, I had to send him to the hospital, but Seu Tenório was not so lucky”, will speak Zé Leoncio.

“And where is my father?”will say guttawanting to know about the whereabouts of the body of tenorio. “He is resting at the bottom of the river”will answer the father of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), further increasing the mood of sadness in the squatter’s family.