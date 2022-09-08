Napoli thrash Liverpool 4-1

O Napoli beat Liverpool 4-1, this afternoon (07), in a match valid for the first round of the group stage of the Champions League. The score was built with goals from Zielinski (twice), Anguissa and simeone for the Neapolitans. Luiz Días scored for the Reds.

With this result, Luciano Spalletti’s men take the second place in Group A on account of goal difference. In the other group clash, Ajax beat Rangers 4-0.

On the other hand, the Reds have had a difficult start to the season. So far, there are only three victories in official matches, one being the Super Cup title over Manchester City, and the other two in the Premier League – 9-0 over Bournemouth and 2-1 against Newcastle, only in the additions. In addition, Klopp’s team is in seventh place in the English and has been adding performances below expectations.

Liverpool return to the field to face Wolverhampton on Saturday (10), at 11 am (GMT), for the English Championship. Napoli will face Spezia, also on Saturday, at 10 am (GMT), for the Italian.

Neapolitan blitz

The game started busy with initiatives from the Italian team. Playing at home, in the first minute, Di Lorenzo made a pass in front to Osimhen, who left Alisson in the middle of the way and finished without an angle. The ball hit the post and went down the left.

Shortly after, at 4, in another good arrival of Napoli, Milner ended up taking the ball with his hand. The referee scored the penalty, Zielinski went for the kick, deslonado the Brazilian goalkeeper to open the scoring.

Alisson saves!

Before the 20th minute of the first half, another penalty was scored for Napoli. Osimhen advanced at speed, but was stopped by Van Dijk inside the area. VAR suggested the review and a stomp from the Liverpool defender was contacted. The Italian team’s number 9 went for the ball, but Alisson saved the penalty and avoided the second goal.

After that, it was the Dutch player’s turn to redeem himself and save Liverpool. Osimhen got the better of a dispute with Joe Gomez, played for Kvaratskhelia in front of the empty goal, which he finished. However, Van Dijk managed to avoid the goal almost over the line.

overpowering napoli

After a mess from Joe Gomez, the Italians managed to extend their lead. The defender failed at the origin of the play and lost the ball to Kvaratskhelia. Then, Anguissa received from Zielinski and touched Alisson’s exit to score the second goal of the game.

At the end of the first half, Napoli manages to score for the third time. Kvaratskhelia made the cow dribble on Alexander-Arnold, beat Joe Gomez in the melee, and played for Simeone, free in the small area, who only had the job of pushing to the back of the goal. The Argentine gets emotional and cries after scoring – this was his first touch of the ball in the game.

Without letting Liverpool return to the game trying something different from the first half, Napoli scored the fourth goal of the confrontation just two minutes into the second half. Simeone made a low cross to Zielinski, who finished in the first place. Alisson made a good save, but managed to hold, and the Pole completed for the nets on the rebound.

Liverpool discounts

In the exit of the ball, the Reds decided to respond to Napoli and to reduce the advantage of the Italian team. Luis Díaz faced the marking from the left and finished from the edge of the area. The ball went into Meret’s left corner.

From there, the second half became more balanced, with Liverpool keeping more possession of the ball and Napoli betting on the counterattack.

DATASHEET: NAPOLI 4×1 LIVERPOOL

Reason: Champions League group stage

Place: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples (Italy)

Date and time: September 7, 2022, at 4 pm (GMT)

goals: Zielinski (5′ 1st – NAP), Anguissa (30′ 1st – NAP), Simeone (44′ 1st – NAP), Zielinski (2′ 2nd – NAP), Luiz Días (3′ 2nd – LIV)

Yellow cards: Milner (LIV), Van Dijk (LIV), Rahmani (NAP)

NAPOLI: Mereth; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani and Olivera (Mario Rui); Lobotka, Anguissa and Zielinski (Elmas); Politano (Lozano), Kvaratskhelia (Zerbin) and Osimhen (Simeone). Technician: Luciano Spalletti

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez (Matip), Van Dijk and Robertson; Fabinho, Milner (Thiago Alcântara) and Elliott (Arthur); Salah (Diogo Jota), Luis Díaz and Roberto Firmino (Darwin Núñez). Technician: Jürgen Klopp