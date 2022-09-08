Neil Gaiman, creator of Sandman, makes fun of Elon Musk after businessman criticizes new series of Lord of the Rings

Apparently a lot of people think that Gaiman is responsible for The Rings of Power after the author’s sarcastic comment

creator of sandman and author of several books and short stories, Neil Gaiman is also a heavyweight personality on Twitter, where he can always be seen discussing favorite works, politics, and responding to his fans. The author also faces haters and acid comments – even if they come from someone like Elon Musk.

The South African billionaire and owner of companies like SpaceX is similarly active on Twitter, and recently used his profile to poke The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. About the series Musk stated:

“Tolkien is turning over in his grave. Every male character so far is either a coward, an asshole, or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and cool.”

But what does Neil Gaiman have to do with it? It turns out that someone thought that the author who had written the show Amazon Prime Video, and tagged Gaiman in the tweet, asking for his opinion. The author, as he is very active and sarcastic on social media, naturally replied, saying:

“Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t come to him to ask about film, TV, or literature reviews.”

As expected, Gaiman’s response infuriated Elon Musk fans, who flooded his mentions. The author quickly regretted it, saying, “I don’t know what to do with all the Elon Musk followers who now think I have something to do with The Lord of the Rings”.

Already in another answerGaiman spoke briefly of his impressions of the series:

“I watched the first two episodes and enjoyed it. Also, I just made the mistake of answering a question I was tagged in.”

