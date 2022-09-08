New Hair Growth Hero We Didn’t Know We Needed

The influence of genetics on the hair growth, but this result is not due to DNA alone. Certain components help in the reconstruction, leading the wires to develop with strength and naturally. However, not all products offered considering this promise actually work as expected.

It’s not just genetics

make the hair grow does not depend only on genetic processes, since even food influences the strengthening of the root. Numerous stimuli help to determine whether the hair is healthy or not, creating a demand for treatment. This does not include problems such as alopecia, because complaints involving difficulty reaching a certain length are linked to aesthetics.

Oils of natural origin

Vegetable oils are successful in the aesthetic environment, for different purposes, among body care. However, the Omega 3also known as “fish oil”, has numerous benefits, especially for hair follicles.nnThe observation was made from a study published in the South Korean Journal of Molecular Science: ”Mackerel-Derived Fermented Fish Oil Promotes Hair Growth by Anagen-Stimulating Pathways”.

Simulating hair growth

Hair growth follows a series of cycles and omega 3 acts exactly in the evolution of these phases. To understand better, learn about the stages of hair development, in which fish oil provides the necessary nutrition for the strands:



Anagen (growth phase): in that case the hair grows actively for a few years and has a higher speed in the first two decades of life.

Catagen (transition phase): as the follicles are reduced, hair growth also slows down. This process takes up to 10 days.

Telogen (resting phase): the old threads begin to loosen, while the new ones begin to develop. Within three months, at least 10% to 15% of the hair undergoes this transformation.

Exogenous (fall phase): when a strand of hair completes its cycle, it is eliminated from the follicle and begins to grow. It’s those little strands that are more apparent on the forehead.

