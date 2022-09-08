New PS5 model is lighter and consumes less energy

According to Austin Evans, the new PS5 model, the one that is lighter and has been marketed in Australia, has several other changes besides weight. As pointed out in the video, the console now consumes less power and has had some parts repositioned.

Visually, nothing has changed on the video game’s exterior, and it continues to have the same measurements as the original. In summary, the main changes were as follows:

Heat dissipation has been improved. The heat is better distributed;

The decrease in weight is about 500 grams;

There are new entries below the console’s first removable card;

The additional SSD compartment has a new structure;

The fan has been changed but is still the same size;

The motherboard of the new PS5 model is 5cm smaller;

The CMOS battery is harder to reach;

The heatsink is smaller and lighter;

In use, the video game consumes up to 30 watts less than the original model;

See the new PS5 model open in the video below:

