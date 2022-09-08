News channels allow themselves to be edited by Bolsonaro, and Gabeira criticizes on the air – 09/07/2022 – Nelson de Sá

Fernando Gabeira, a commentator for GloboNews, did not hold back when he, too, was called to comment on Jair Bolsonaro’s speech, in the extensive coverage of the main news channels for the president’s long electoral Independence Day.

Saying it was a “fraternal” criticism, he charged: “Exhaustively covering Bolsonaro’s speech as a candidate is only reasonable if we exhaustively cover the speech of others.

It was for colleagues and the edition of GloboNews, but also for Globo, whose wider coverage was yet to come, especially in Jornal Nacional, in the early evening.

Gabeira’s reaction came after the news channel unusually broadcast the Brasilia rally using the official announcer, with its commentators interfering only occasionally. Electoral discourse entered, including on homeschooling.

CNN Brasil did the same, but had no Gabeira to question.

Following the pull of ears, GloboNews began to pay attention to the absence of other Powers and even to the Cry of the Excluded, albeit with low adherence. CNN, on the other hand, kept commenting on Bolsonaro’s agenda, even when it had nothing to show.

And it was just the beginning of the president’s campaign day, preparatory to the Copacabana rally and, at night, the Flamengo game.