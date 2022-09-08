Neymar and Richarlison fly pre-call, and Allison suffered

The first round of the Champions League group stage was the last opportunity for Brazilians who work in Europe to secure a spot in the call-up for the last friendlies before the World Cup in Qatar, against Ghana and Tunisia. Tite publishes the list for the friendly matches tomorrow (9), at 11 am (GMT).

The opening clashes of the main European competition showed that Tite has good alternatives for the attack, such as the inspired Neymar and the goalscorer Richarlison. Goalkeeper Alisson, on the other hand, left a flea behind the ear of the Brazilian national team coach.

Yesterday (7), Richarlison was elected the man of the match when he scored twice for Tottenham in the 2-0 victory over Olympique de Marseille. In his first season with the English team, the 25-year-old Brazilian cried hugging his father after his gala performance in his Champions League debut.

“Since the beginning of my career, I dreamed of this moment. I am very happy to fulfill this dream. For me it is a very big achievement”, said Richarlison, emotional, to TNT Sports.

Last Tuesday, Neymar and Vinicius Jr. also drew attention. Even without scoring the net, the Paris Saint-Germain shirt 10 had a good performance in the 2-1 victory over Juventus and left the Parc des Princes with a cavadinha assist to Mbappé, who scored both from PSG.

Current Champions League champion Vinicius Jr. took responsibility after the departure of the injured Benzema and opened the scoring for Real Madrid in a 3-0 win over Celtic. Luka Modric and Hazard closed the account for the Spaniards.

As for Alisson…

If the options for the attack of the Brazilian team took advantage, and well, the round of the Champions League, the same cannot be said about the goalkeeper Alisson, from Liverpool.

Despite having saved a penalty in yesterday’s game against Napoli, the Brazilian archer was the victim of a real bombing and conceded an impressive four goals.

The final score was 4-1 for the Italians, with goals from Zielinski (twice), Anguissa and Simeone. Luíz Díaz scored for Jurgen Klopp’s men.