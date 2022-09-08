NFL star ‘looking for a job’, the Brazilian who thwarted Arsenal manager and what you need to see for ESPN on Star+

Thursday is packed with big events for ESPN on Star+, with NFL, Europa League, Conference League, US Open and more

September always comes, sports fan! the season of NFL will start this Thursday (7th) with a game between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Billswhich will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+. In addition to being the defending Super Bowl champion facing the favorite to win the next one, the teams seem to be playing for something more: Odell Beckham Jr.

In addition to the NFL debut, it also has a full round of Europa League this Thursday. And did you know that Mikel Arteta, coach of Arsenalwhich faces Zurich, with transmission Star+ exclusivegot frustrated because of a Brazilian player?

The details of these two cases you find out in the best you’ll see this Thursday on ESPN on Star+.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams

9:30 pm

After winning the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams managed to keep a good part of the squad for the dispute of this new season, which will start this Thursday night. However, a big star did not agree to a new contract with the franchise and ended up free on the market.: Odell Beckham Jr.

The receiver suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee during the grand final of the NFL against the Cincinnati Bengals in February and continues to recover.

In August, he even got speculated on the Buffalo Bills in August, but it looks like his destiny will be to return for another season with the Rams. In fact, his locker in the team’s locker room is still reserved.

And on the afternoon of this last Wednesday (6), Odell took the opportunity to play on his account on twitter. Excited about the start of the season, he posted: “Whoever wins Thursday, I can’t wait…”. And the fans went wild believing that the receiver would sign a new contract with the winner of the match.

Minutes later, he responded to some comments saying it was just a joke.

We still don’t know which team Beckham Jr. will play this year, but one thing is for sure: he won’t miss the Rams-Bills game. And neither do you! With ‘Abre o Jogo’ from 20:30 (Brasília time), the kickoff of the NFL season will be at 9:15 pmwith live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

CLICK AND SUPPORT!

Zurich vs Arsenal

1:45 pm

Filled with Brazilians in the squad, Arsenal was very close to having one more. Douglas Luiz, steering wheel of the Aston Villa, came close to being a new reinforcement of the gunners during the last transfer window.

The London club even made an offer of £25million (about R$149 million reais at the current price), but Villa was adamant about the Brazilian midfielder. With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, Douglas’s non-arrival ended up leaving coach Mikel Arteta very frustrated.

With the start of the group stage of the Europa League this Thursday, the coach will have to work hard to climb midfielders in the main team. At 1:45 pm, Arsenal visit Zurich, from Switzerlandin a match that will be broadcast live and exclusive by Star+.

CLICK AND SUPPORT!

Europa League, Conference League, US Open and more

Thursday will be more than filling on Star+. Has ALL games from the round of Europa League and Conference League. In addition, it has US Open women’s semifinals.

SEE THE FULL ESPN SCHEDULE OF EVENTS ON STAR+