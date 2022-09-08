“Not walking is the least of my problems”, says Rafael Sales, CEO of Aliansce Sonae

Shortly after assuming the position of president of Aliansce Sonae, the largest mall manager in Brazil, Rafael Sales participated in a company leaders’ convention in October 2018. The event marked the beginning of his leadership, which had already been planned for a long time. many years together with Renato Rique, co-founder of the group.

A week after the event, succession plans had to change. Sales, an experienced jiu jitsu practitioner, was seriously injured during training. He suffered a spinal cord injury that transformed his life. “I am quadriplegic today. And I was lucky to regain some movement. But when the news came, my family was desperate,” says Sales in episode #139 of the podcast. From Zero to Top.

Shortly after the accident, Sales went into denial. What helped him to face the difficulties was remembering his trajectory and all the support he received from his family and the company he leads. “It’s a new life, and I’m still adjusting to it,” he says.

From this challenge, he says he learned some lessons: “Not walking is the least of my problems. I depend on people for help for everything and that was very difficult because I have always been very independent,” he says. And he adds: “When you have a difficult problem, which seems unbearable, you have to aim for something even bigger”. For him, the key is in the motivation to do something bigger. “My motivation is to be a good father, a good husband (…) And work too. After all, it’s good to know that there’s still a sport that I can perform well,” he says.

About his personal and professional trajectory, from Belém, Pará, where he was born and raised, to the position he occupies today, at the head of a movement to consolidate the sector, the story of Rafael Sales is the subject of episode 139 of the podcast From Zero to Top. The program is available in video on YouTube or in audio on ApplePodcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Spreaker, Google Podcast, Castbox and Amazon Music.

The program has already received names such as José Galló, the executive responsible for the rise of Renner; Guilherme Benchimol, founder of XP Investimentos; Ron Meisler of the Reserve; businessman Abilio Diniz; Alcione Albanesi, from Amigos do Bem, Stelleo Tolda, one of the founders of Mercado Livre, and Sérgio Zimerman, from Petz.

