Novo Assaí in Cotia opens 286 job openings in different areas; see how to sign up

“With this, Cotia will soon gain a larger and completely renovated store within the most modern generation of Assaí Atacadista, with high ceilings, sustainable lighting, renewed air conditioning and ambiance for a comfortable and welcoming shopping moment”said the wholesaler in a note.

All work positions are effective, eligible for people with disabilities and cover different areas and levels of experience, with technical, operational and leadership roles. Among them are:

– Butcher;

– Butcher’s Assistant;

– Maintenance Assistant;

– Head of Section;

– Loss Prevention Inspector;

– Cashier;

– Forklift Operator;

– Restocker.

Interested parties must register exclusively on the website https://expansaoassaicotia.gupy.io/ until October 14th.

To start participating in the selection process, it is necessary to have your ID, CPF, telephone number and e-mail address. The selection process will be carried out with in-person and online stages.

According to Assaí, the store that will be opened from the conversion process of the former Extra hypermarket will generate up to 50% more jobs compared to the old establishment.

The wholesaler also guarantees that all employees who worked at the location and expressed interest in working at Assaí will have priority in the selection process and will be able to indicate their professional experience at the previous establishment in the registration link.

“The company offers compensation and benefits package compatible with the market and also has a structured career plan, with constant investments in training and professional development of its employees throughout the country”ends.