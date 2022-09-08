Nubank releases new exclusive card for customers; know the benefits

Nubank is the digital bank of the famous “roxinho”, as the credit card that won the hearts and the preference of Brazilians. But in addition to this option, there is a second product aimed at a slightly more exclusive audience.

O Nubank Ultraviolet It has all the features and advantages of a black card from other institutions, as it comes with the Mastercard Black brand. One of its main differences is the cashback on all purchases, which automatically yields 200% of the CDI.

Why use Ultraviolet?

If you are a customer and do not give up having a fintech, it is possibly more worth ordering the Ultraviolet. Some product benefits are:

Cashback that does not expire and yields 200% of CDI;

travel insurance;

Access to the VIP lounge at Guarulhos airport;

Exclusive metal design, no printed numbers;

Possibility of exemption from the monthly fee.

The monthly fee is R$ 49, but there are two ways to guarantee exemption from the charge. The first is to invest or save at least R$ 150 thousand in Nubank, and the second is to gather at least R$ 5 thousand of expenses per month in the invoice.

Performance

To follow the growth of your cashback in the company’s application, simply access the menu “Meu Ultravioleta”, and then choose the option “Meu Ultravioleta”. The accumulated balance can be used as the customer prefers, including redeemed in the account.