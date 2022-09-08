Number of unemployment insurance claims falls again in July and returns to pre-pandemic level – News

The number of unemployment insurance claims fell again in July. There were 529,700 applications, compared to 539,800 in the previous month – a 1.9% decline. This total has been decreasing since February this year, when 674,600 were registered. According to the federal government, the result reflects the effort to maintain jobs in Brazil and signals the continued recovery of the labor market.

Although the numbers have returned to the pre-pandemic level, in the year, the applications reached 3.9 million – an increase of 10.4% compared to the first seven months of 2021, when 3.6 million were registered. .

But the record of applications was noted in May 2020, with 960,308, the highest mark in the historical series, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.





In one year, the number of requests in person dropped by 9.6% – from 164.2 thousand to 148.5 thousand -, while the number of requests over the internet registered a jump of 18.6% – from 321.4 thousand to 381.2 thousand.

The figures are released by the Unemployment Insurance Information Panel, of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.







According to the latest data from the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), from January to July 2022, more than 1.5 million jobs were created in Brazil, resulting from 13,554,553 admissions and 11,993,657 dismissals. All states and the Federal District showed an increase in the number of formal jobs.

The positive data from formal hiring comes at the same time that the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) records, in the first half of 2022, that unemployment is at the lowest level since 2015, with 9.3% of the populationequivalent to 10.1 million professionals.

Another index that anticipates the direction of the job market, the IAEmp (History of Employment Indicator)released by FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), rose 1.2 points in August to 82.3 points, the highest level since November last year (83 points).











How does unemployment insurance work?





The Ministry of Labor and Welfare states that the monthly data on unemployment insurance claims show the number of claimants in the month and that the worker can file his claim from seven to 120 days from the date of dismissal.





Who can ask?

The benefit is valid for formal workers who were dismissed without just cause and who do not have another form of income that is sufficient for their maintenance and that of their family. Therefore, anyone who has a company listed in their name is automatically disqualified.

Another requirement is not to be receiving any social security benefit of continued provision, with the exception of accident assistance, supplementary assistance and permanence in service allowance.





period worked

1st application: at least 12 of the 18 months before dismissal

2nd request: at least 9 of the 12 months before dismissal

3rd request onwards: in the 6 months before dismissal





how to order

The request can be made online. One of the ways is to access the government portal https://www.gov.br/pt-br. The interested party must have in hand the CPF number and the application for unemployment insurance, a document given by the employer at the time of dismissal without just cause. See the way:

• Anyone who has never entered needs to click on “I want to register”;

• After registration, the worker is directed to a questionnaire with five questions about work history. Having the work card in hand at this point helps to answer the questions. You need to hit at least four. Whoever makes a mistake has to wait 24 hours to try again;

• Then, click on “Apply for Unemployment Insurance” and inform the application number that is on the waiver notice. The user will then be directed to the step-by-step, with eight steps, to fill in the data of their work or academic life.





Through the Digital Work Card application

Anyone who makes the application through the Digital Work Card app, available for Android and IOS, must, after having downloaded the app:

• Click on “Benefits”;

• In the part where it says “Seguro-Unemprego”, click on request;

• Inform the application for unemployment insurance;

• Then follow the instructions.

The worker may also apply to a government labor agency. The labor superintendencies can be accessed by email

work.(uf)@mte.gov.br. For each federation unit, just change the designation (uf) by the corresponding acronym. In São Paulo, for example, the email is [email protected] The address of the agencies can be accessed on this website. The phone number for appointments is 158.











Deadlines and values





Regardless of the form of request, payment is made within 30 days of the order, if all data is correct.

The worker will be entitled to a number of installments that will vary between three and five, according to the number of times he has already applied for the benefit and the period worked.

The final value will be between R$ 1,212 and R$ 2,106.08.





Receipt

Receipt can be done:

• by depositing into a simplified account or savings account at Caixa;

• at Caixa branches, with a civil identification document, work card and application for unemployment insurance;

• at self-service terminals, lotteries and convenience stores with the Citizen Card.



Source: Ministry of Labor and Welfare



