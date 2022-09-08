Nurses surprise at the end of the parade with class death theater – Capital

Group with 70 health professionals mobilizes against the decision of the STF to suspend a new salary floor

Coffin, lab coats, bandages and wheelchair will be part of the staging of the death of nursing, in the cry of the excluded. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

A group of 70 nurses is on the corner of Rua Barão do Rio Branco and Rua 13 de Maio, they organized themselves to be part of the civic parade on September 7 during the cry of the excluded, protesters who always appear at the end of the civic parades with some message of protest. The Military Police blocked the street for the group to pass. They shouted the slogans: “If the floor doesn’t approve, nursing will stop”. See the video below:

With coffin, sashes, wheelchair, gowns and even ministers, they will stage the death of nursing. “In view of the minister’s injunction, we will stage a repudiation. Let’s act out nursing being enslaved and dying in service delivery. We are going to enter by surprise”, said Frank Valdez, representative of the national group in defense of nursing in Mato Grosso do Sul, the Giants of Nursing.

Banners with messages and several representatives of the category are mobilized. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The protester Lícia Magna Félix, 49, will also participate in the protest. “Actually, the minister is questioning that our floor is unconstitutional. When the STF interferes in a law, it never happened. We intend to show that we will not remain silent. There is no need to prove anything, everything has already been proven. Why 70 days? Just to pass the elections?”, she questioned her.

Members of the category dressed as ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and will participate in the theater of nursing death. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

Understand – All are against the decision of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Luis Roberto Barroso, who accepted the request for a suspension injunction presented by CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services), on the constitutionality of Law 14.434/2022, which guarantees new national floor of the category.

Sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, the law supports nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives. For nurses, the expected floor is R$ 4,750. For technicians, the value corresponds to 70% of the floor, while assistants and midwives will be entitled to 50%.

Barroso’s preliminary decision will begin to be judged in the virtual plenary of the Supreme from Friday (9).