Oil drops below $90 for the first time since January on demand fears

A barrel of Brent oil for November was trading at US$ 88.80 around 2:30 pm (GMT) this Wednesday (7), with a drop of more than 4% and the lowest level since the end of January this year. , before the start of the Ukrainian war, which broke out on 20 February.

The WTI barrel for October, in turn, was traded at US$ 82.87 at the same time, down almost 5% and at the lowest level since the first half of January.

THE commodity retreats amid growing fears of a global recession. Last night, China released its August trade balance, which frustrated the consensus.

On the other hand, the European economy is also threatened, due to the energy crisis imposed by the Russian gas cut, and the United States flirts with a longer maintenance of interest rates at high levels.

The Ukrainian war boosted the price of commodityin the midst of American and European sanctions on oil from Russia, one of the main producing countries of the commodity.

This week, authorities linked to the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC) signaled, however, that they may cut production of barrels per day to keep prices high.

