Old man from Rio tries to save José Lucas’ life

In Pantanal, by Globo, in the next chapters, after having gone to São Paulo, José Lucas discovered his vocation to be a politician and when he returns to the pantanal he exposes this desire to his father. José Leôncio never liked politics and does not accept his son’s career. After several arguments, tempers will be altered and the two will end up having a nasty fight. To try to calm down, the former truck driver will saddle a horse and take a tour of the farm.

As he rides, the very angry boy will think that he gave up his destiny to become a Leontius, and ended up becoming a damned Leoncio. With these thoughts, he won’t realize that Solano will be lurking around and shoot him. Shot, Zé Lucas will fall off his horse and with the rest of his strength will ask for help and someone to help him. He will ask his father for help, but without realizing he is being dragged by someone.

Having lost a lot of blood, the young man will faint. The Velho do Rio will take him to the tapera and with a knife he will take the bullet out of his grandson’s chest. You will tell the young man to fight, for his time to die was not yet come. Meanwhile, on the farm, everyone will be worried about the firstborn’s horse that has returned alone. Irma will have a premonition that the boy is alive. The farmer will let you know that the search will continue when day comes.

