“Open the stomach of each anaconda”

In the next chapters of “wetland“, Tenório (Murilo Benicio) will not accept the death of Roberto (Caue Campos) quietly. Dissatisfied with the situation and believing that his son was swallowed by a snake, he will demand that his gunslinger, Solano (Rafa Seig)find the body of the youngest.

Not knowing that Solano is the real killer, the farmer will ask the foreman to go after the anacondas that live around the place: “My son disappeared. And you won’t go back to his appointments until you bring him back”, he will shout in revolt, scaring the employee.

Tenório will even order Solano to kill each animal, turning his backyard into a veritable snake graveyard and not bothering with the consequences: “Even if you have to open the mouth of every anaconda in the Pantanal, Solano I want my son back”.

To avoid the boss’s wrath and not arouse suspicion, the criminal will follow the order and put an end to numerous snakes in the place. In an interview, Bruno Luperiauthor of the novel, even commented on the scene and assured that it will not boast of the death of animals, but that Solano will be proud of what he did.