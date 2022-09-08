Oukitel’s rugged tablet will be the first with a 20,000 mAh battery – All in Technology

Chinese manufacturer Oukitel is about to unveil a new rugged tablet on the market, the RT2. And now, the company has just confirmed that the tablet will be the first in the world to pack a super 20,000 mAh battery.

According to what has been revealed, this super battery of the Oukitel RT2 will be enough to provide 4-5 days of use on just one charge. In addition, the device will support 33W fast charging, where the battery will be fully charged in just 4 hours.

As for other features, the Oukitel RT2 will feature a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1200 X 1920 pixels. The robust will still have IP68 & IP69K and MIL-STD-810H protections against water, dust and drops. As a result, it promises to be a tough product to use in harsh conditions.

Oukitel’s new tablet has a large screen, plenty of RAM and battery for up to 5 days of use on just one charge.

For hardware, the tablet will feature an octa-core MediaTek MT8788 chip along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Plus, it will come out of the box with Android 12 out of the box.

Regarding availability, the new Oukitel RT2 will be available on AliExpress from September 19 to 23 at a promotional price of $219. To learn more, visit Oukitel’s official website.

