Pabllo Vittar makes mother go into despair after appearing bloodied: “Whose beat?”

Preparing for a photo shoot, Pabllo Vittar makes a mother despair on the web when she appears in a photo where she appears bloody

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (07), Pablo Vittar amused fans by remembering a moment where she appears all bloody. In short, the most famous drag queen in the world confessed to having worried her mother by posting the photo on her WhatsApp, but without prior notice of what she was doing.

In the click, the singer appears full of fake liquid and with her bare chest, posing for a mirror. When questioned by a fan, she confessed that she was preparing for a Halloween rehearsal, where she portrayed herself as Carrie, from the movie. Carrie.

“I remember when I put this photo on my WhatsApp and my mother called me desperate [risos]”, wrote Pabllo Vittar, adding an emoji. In the comments, several followers of the artist reacted to the unexpected moment shared by the star.

“Poor Aunt Veronica woman, that’s not done [risos]”, opined an internet user. “Whose mother got it? What a fright”mocked another. “Poor people, I can imagine her despair just seeing it here, without knowing it, so it must have been worse”reflected a third.

