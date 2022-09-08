Pacheco presents Fux with alternatives to finance the nursing floor

Suspension of the sanctioned law that regulates salaries in the segment will be analyzed by the plenary of the STF next Friday

WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTENT

President of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG)



One meets between the minister Luis Roberto Barrosoof Federal Court of Justiceand the president of federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), last Tuesday, 6th, lasted about an hour and served to seek a solution that makes the implementation of the nursing salary floor. After the meeting, the STF issued a note saying that Pacheco and Barroso defended the importance of the minimum wage, but agreed on the need to find a permanent source of funding to make a minimum wage viable. The president of the Senate confirmed that, during the meeting, some possibilities were presented: “Some initiatives can be already adopted, those that we managed to air in this meeting with Minister Luis Roberto Barroso, is the project of exemption from the payroll for hospitals, this can repair or offset the financial impact of setting the national nursing floor; also, in relation to the States, some possibility of offsetting the debts of the States with the Union, so that the Union can contribute with States and municipalities, and what is fundamental, considering the lag of the SUS table, hospitalizations, for example, with values ​​far below what is even necessary to cover the cost of hospitalization, possibly this correction of the SUS table”, he pointed out.

The law that established the minimum salary for nursing was sanctioned by the President of the Republic in August of this year. The floor would already be paid for the first time this week and would be valid for the public and private sectors, but it was suspended by a decision of Minister Luis Roberto Barroso, who is the rapporteur of an action presented by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments. , who argue that the floor is unsustainable. By suspending the law, Barroso assessed that there is a real risk of worsening in the provision of health services, especially in public hospitals, Santas Casas and hospitals linked to the SUS. This monocratic and provisional decision by the minister will be evaluated by the STF next Friday.

*With information from reporter Iasmin Costa