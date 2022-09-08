Palmeiras discloses backstage with Abel’s speech after elimination: “We have 13 finals”; watch video | palm trees

Palmeiras published excerpts from the speech in the locker room after the elimination to Athletico-PR in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores.

After citing in the interview the feeling of revolt with the refereeing of the game, the coach mentioned this in the conversation with the players, but focused on showing his confidence in the group.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira during a speech in the Palmeiras dressing room — Photo: Reproduction Abel Ferreira during a speech in the Palmeiras dressing room — Photo: Reproduction

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

– I would have preferred to have lost otherwise, but we have to accept the way it was. I don’t know any warrior who doesn’t have scars. This is another one this year, he said at the World Cup (in Brazil), the way it was. And today (Tuesday) the way it was – he said.

– I ask only one thing. Accept it, congratulate the opponent, who is not to blame, we wanted to be there, but this year is not for us.

Palmeiras shows Abel’s speech and backstage after elimination to Athletico-PR

The coach took the opportunity to talk about the focus on the Brasileirão, a tournament that Palmeiras leads. He treated the remaining 13 games as 13 more decisions on the alviverde calendar.

– 24 hours I ask. Go home and rest and we have 13 endings to go. With this attitude. Everyone in their department is doing their best. We only have one obligation, I only have one obligation, each one to give the best that they know and that they can in their role. Our only obligation as a team and stick together – ended.

In trouble with the whistle, Palmeiras says goodbye to the dream of Tri da Libertadores

With seven points of advantage in the first position, Palmeiras returns to play this Saturday, against the lantern Juventude, at 21h (GMT).

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧