Palmeiras goes ‘crazy’, accepts to pay a fine of R$ 25.8 million for Scarpa to remain at the Club and half responds at the last minute

Gustavo Scarpa makes a brilliant season with the shirt of Palmeiras. Often, the midfielder is the main player in the team led by Abel Ferreira and stands out with goals, assists and wonderful plays. The athlete has gained a lot of respect from fans, who have been regretting his departure from the Premier League since mid-year.

But, the direction of Palmeiras gave a last card and definitively to keep scarpa. According to information from the portal UOL Esporte the alviverdes top hats tried “buy back” the player and actually considered paying the severance fee for him to undo his pre-contract with Nottingham Forest. However, the midfielder did not want to cancel the current agreement he has.

“(…) Palmeiras studied the possibility of paying around 5 million euros (about R$ 25.8 million) to pay the athlete’s pre-contractual fine. The negotiation did not proceed, mainly because Scarpa did not want to dishonor the agreement with the English club.”, said an excerpt from the UOL report.

This season, the midfielder has 10 goals and 13 assists. At the age of 28, he will fulfill his dream of playing in European football. Scarpa has immense gratitude for Palmeiras and has the desire to one day return to the Football Academy, but now he is convinced that the time has come to end the cycle of this first time at the Club.

Palmeiras fans are already “hair on end” imagining what the fit of the team with his departure. There is no player at the moment with the same characteristics and Abel Ferreira is the one who will have this responsibility to make the team play well without its main articulator.