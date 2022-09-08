Palmeiras goes to Conmebol for arbitration in Libertadores; Leila Pereira is criticized by Mancha

One day after being eliminated in the Liberators cup after the 2-2 draw with Athletico-PR, at Allianz Parque, the palm trees changed its focus and promises full strength in the fight for the conquest of its 11th title of the Brasileirão. The team leads the competition after 25 rounds.

Internally, however, the result left managers and fans annoyed with the Uruguayan’s refereeing. Esteban Ostojich and the club will speak directly to the CONMEBOL. Also this Wednesday, the largest organized Palmeiras, the Alviverde staininformed in a note supporting the cast and coaching staff, but criticized the stance and actions of Leila Pereiraincluding calling the president a “blogger”.

If in the interviews after the game the coach Abel Ferreira had already criticized the judge Esteban Ostojich, this Wednesday the irritation spread through Palmeiras. At the club, there is no contestation of the classification of Athletico-PR, but there is indignation with different criteria adopted by the Uruguayan during the conduct of the match.

Asked if Palmeiras would comment on the arbitration, Leila Pereira informed the Estadão that the club will, yes, talk to representatives of Conmebol about the Uruguayan judge. “We are going to express our opinion regarding the performance of the refereeing of the game directly to the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL)”, he said, in a note.

Leila Pereira lifts the Libertadores Cup won in 2021 Photograph: Andres Cuenca Olaondo/ Reuters

Also on Wednesday afternoon, Mancha Alviverde released a statement on its social networks showing full support for the players and the coaching staff. “There are 13 finals for the 11th Brazilian title and there will be 13 games in which we will embrace the team, which we will encourage and have parties. Players and technical commission count on us, because we count on you!”, says the text of the fans.

However, in the same note, the organizer criticizes Leila Pereira, questioning whether the leader would be “pop star, blogger or president?”. Among the criticisms, the text cites the reduction of the squad for the 2022 season and the lack of replacement of players at the height of the holders.

To Estadão, Leila preferred not to come into direct friction with La Mancha. Asked if she thought the harsh criticism was fair, the president replied: “As I have been doing since the first day of my term, I will continue to work tirelessly to offer all the necessary support to our players and our coaching staff. I and all the professionals at the club dedicate ourselves daily to doing the best for Palmeiras.”

Leader of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras returns to the field on Saturday, at 21h, when they receive the lantern Juventude, at Allianz Parque. Alviverde has 51 points, seven more than vice-leader Flamengo, who has 44.

There are 13 finals for the 11th Brazilian title and there will be 13 games in which we will embrace the team, which we will encourage and celebrate. Players and coaching staff count on us, because we count on you!

POP STAR, BLOGGER OR PRESIDENT?

From now on our criticisms are directed towards the President who thinks she is Pop Star. We are not worried if you came out on Forbes as the fifth richest woman in Brazil, we don’t care about your social media with futile posts. We want to understand if you’re going to be a president or just a celebrity braggart?

Until now, it was in the management tab of Maurício, who set up the team and brought in the coach. When you touched the hand, nothing productive came out. The cast was reduced, the signings follow the profile of young promises with the intention of reselling (promises that 90% have not happened, so far)

In the previous management, Palmeiras raised the bar in Brazilian football, our direct opponents realizing this reinforced themselves, not just with promises, and we were left behind in the squad. Palmeiras always enters to win in any championship, that is, wear and tear is natural and for this reason it is necessary to rotate the squad, something that this year was not done with quality, because we do not have a bench at the same level as the starting team.

Your petty economy made us miss the chance of another Libertadores final. Are you president to make the team champion or simply to recover the money invested by your company in the team when you were only a sponsor? “Your Crefisa can give credit, but Torcida doesn’t.”

The game is over for you. Either become President (and hire) or resign and become PopStar, blogger. We will always be together with those who truly represent SE Palmeiras and anyone who just wants to show up can get out of here. We trust in the Brasileirão title and will support the coach and his teammates. We don’t believe in bloggers and we demand the President’s attitude.

Management Mancha Alviverde