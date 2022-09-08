Palpitão ge: Filipe Toledo is absolute favorite for the world title | surfing

Filipe Toledo is the absolute favorite to win the men’s world title this year. This is the guess of all journalists heard in the ge’s hunch in the surf. In a poll carried out with the professionals who will be involved in the coverage of the WSL Finals, Carissa Moore emerges as a candidate to win the women’s mug, while the Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb received only three of the 13 valid votes, against one of the French Johanne Defay.

Surfing ge hunch — Photo: Infoesporte

The WSL Finals takes place in the September 8-16 window in Lower Trestles, California. The event, which involves only the top five in the male and female rankings, will have live broadcast from sportv. O ge will broadcast the first two matches of each genre live and follow all the emotions of the decision in real time.

WSL FINALS: Who will be the 2022 World Surfing Champion?

– Carissa is the surfer who showed the best consistency throughout the season, despite taking a while to win. In men’s, I believe in Filipinho, because experts say that Trestles favors his surfing – said narrator Everaldo Marques.

Commentator Breno Dines, in turn, bets on the titles of Filipe Toledo and Tatiana Weston-Webb:

– Filipe is the most impressive surfer on the World Tour and that counts for a lot in Trestles. And Tati is a surfer who is already on the rise after hitting the bar last year. My bet is on the Brazilian double-opinion.

Filipe Toledo and Carissa Moore are the leaders of the male and female rankings — Photo: Thiago Diz/WSL

Understand the format of the Finals dispute

As in 2021, the WSL Finals will be played in a knockout format, for both men and women. The first match will put the fourth and fifth places in the ranking face to face. Whoever passes takes the third and so on. The duel involving the leader of the ranking, however, will be in a best of three heats.

The leaders of the male and female rankings are Filipe Toledo and the Hawaiian Carissa Moore. In addition to Filipinho, two more Brazilians will be in action at Trestles: Italo Ferreira (fourth among men) and Tatiana Weston-Webb (third among women).

Located near the city of San Clemente, Lower Trestles is considered one of the highest performance waves on the World Tour. The WSL’s idea is to hold the event with alternating heats with the women entering the water first. Below, we list all the classifieds and their respective scores after the 10-stage dispute.

Check the list of surfers who will compete in the Finals

Filipe Toledo (BRA) – 54,690 points Jack Robinson (AUS) – 51,345 points Ethan Ewing (AUS) – 44,290 points Italo Ferreira (BRA) – 40,460 points Kanoa Igarashi (JAP) – 40,270 points

Carissa Moore (HAV) – 57,670 points Johanne Defay (FRA) – 50,220 points Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) – 48,695 points Breeze Hennessy (CRC) – 48,085 points Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) – 46,370 points

Check out all the Finals heats