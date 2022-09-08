Pantanal: After Roberto’s death, Zuleica catches Tenório and Solano’s ‘bizarre’ attitude and despairs: “So that’s why…”

The squatter and the gunslinger will be unmasked by the paulistana in the next chapters of the work

In the next chapters of “Pantanal”, Zuleica (Aline Borges) will catch her husband and the employee in a tense moment. After the death of Roberto (Cauê Campos), murdered after suspecting that Solano (Rafa Sieg) was responsible for attacking the heir of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), the weather at Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm will get worse every day.

Afraid of the boss’s reaction, Solano will lie and say that Roberto drowned because of an anaconda, causing the farmer to kill all the snakes in the biome. In scenes that will air soon, Zuleica will catch the hitman in a shed with a bunch of dead anacondas.

“This is where you hide!” Zuleica will say, upon discovering the scenery. “Ara, Dona Zuleica… You almost kill me.”Solano will answer. “So that’s why you’ve been missing your appointments?”will question Tenório’s wife. “Miss forgive me, but I can explain.”, says the hired assassin. “I don’t think there’s anything else to explain.”she will reply, dryly.

The gunslinger will still try to defend the villain, claiming that he just wants to find his son’s body. “Don’t be mad at the boss, Dona Zuleica. He’s trying to find your boy’s body any way he can.”, will say. However, the paulistana will reverse: “He should have cared more about my son while he was alive.”.