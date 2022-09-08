Pantanal: Outlaw, Solano causes tragedy and shoots Velho do Rio in the back: “This confrontation”

The villain, in the next chapters, will face the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) in the abandoned tapera of Juma (Alanis Guillen)

the end of Solano (Rafa Sieg), assassin hired by tenorio (Murilo Benício), will be tragic and bloody. In the next chapters of “Pantanal”the matador will hide in the tapera of Juma (Alanis Guillen), empty since the jaguar decided to spend time with Jove (Jesuit Barbosa). By making a brief visit, the old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will be scared.

Confronted by the entity, which rescued Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), the jagunço will shoot the mystic being in the back. Months later, about to give birth, Juma will also duel with the villain, who will threaten her. Shaped like a jaguar and covered in hate, the young woman will kill Solano in cold blood, committing his first murder in the work of Bruno Luperi.

Scene took three days to make

In a recent interview with the website “The Fuxico”the interpreter of Solano commented on the scene: “On her date with Juma, she’s going to have a beautiful makeover, which I hope will be a nice surprise for the audience. It’s a scene that we spent three days making this sequence with wonderful care. Alanis is a wonderful actress, an incredible force.”.

“I think what we understand from this sequence is that before I confront Juma, there is a situation between Solano and Velho do Rio, there is this confrontation and this is decisive in Solano’s attitude in facing Juma in that situation. This will be cool to see. The shadow will swallow you at some point and the Old Man is aware of it.”closed.