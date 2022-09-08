Pantanal: Solano will lie about Roberto’s death to Tenório’s family | come around

How will this clash end? In the next chapter of Pantanal, Roberto (Caue Campos) will discover the real identity of Solano (Rafa Sieg) and will connect the dots with the investigation he made into his father’s past, Tenório (Murilo Benício). Concerned about the information being leaked, the killer accompanied the farmer’s son on a boat trip, where one of them ends up dead. Even an anaconda will make a surprise appearance there!
Solano (Rafa Sieg) and Roberto (Caue Campos) will face an anaconda on a boat — Photo: Globo
Soon after the clash of Roberto, Solano will return to Tenório’s farm and will be received by Renato (Gabriel Santana) and zuleica (Aline Borges). The two will be the first to know that Roberto died – he was drowned by the killer, who took advantage of the anaconda’s appearance, which doesn’t even touch them, to use as an alibi.
Zuleica will despair of the news and then Solano will give his version:
“He left here unleashed, Seo Tenório… I tried to hold him, but there was no way. He went to put the boat in the water… But he didn’t realize there was an anaconda inside”.
“It was huge… I was just waiting for the boat! The sea had time to see… It was all very fast. I ran out to bring him back… We struggled with her more, as soon as she I got into the water… There was no way…”.
Tenorio will be irritated by the information that the anaconda, again, got in his way. And without warning, he will walk out of there ready to take revenge on the animal.
“My son… Where’s my son?”, Zuleica will ask, still not understanding.
“In the mouth of the mardita, ma’am”, Solano will finish.
Spoiler Alert – Sucuri will invade Solano and Roberto’s boat
