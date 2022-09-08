Passive Income: Where and How Much to Apply

Many people decide to enter the investment market in search of greater comfort, stability and extra income at the time of retirement. With the constant fluctuations and changes in the Brazilian economy over the last few decades, planning is essential to avoid financial troubles.

In the midst of this context, is it feasible to invest in assets that can generate passive income of R$5,000 per month in 10, 20 or 30 years?

What are the best products to compose a portfolio? Should the strategy vary according to the profile?

Specialists consulted by UOL state that, before defining the value, it is necessary to consider factors such as the profile of the investor (whether he is conservative, moderate or more daring), the period he can wait before having to use the resources, the initial equity, the ability to make investments monthly payments and asset protection against inflation.

From these aspects, it will be possible to consider each person’s investment strategy — which requires a look beyond profitability.

How much to apply to have an income of R$ 5,000?

There are different possibilities to answer this question. In a hypothetical scenario, the founding partner of Nord Research, Renato Breia, says that a 30-year-old investor with a moderate profile (therefore, who has most of the assets in fixed income, but accepts to take some risk), who aims to an average return of 6.44% above the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation in the country) and you have BRL 200,000 invested, you can consider two options:

Make investments of BRL 1,200 per month for 20 years to have BRL 5,004 monthly

Make investments of BRL 2,500 per month for 15 years to have BRL 5,004 monthly

Breia says that, if the term to achieve the objective is longer, it is worth diversifying the portfolio into different classes – this means balancing the highest expectation of return with a controlled level of risk. Those who have a longer term and a certain tolerance for risk, can have a more significant exposure to variable income and, thus, seek more attractive returns.

Currently, Tesouro Direto has options such as the Fixed-rate Treasury with a rate of 12.04% per year, semiannual interest and maturity in January 2023, or the IPCA Treasury, which offers the payment of inflation plus 5.80% per year with maturity to August 2032, for example.

In another scenario, Mayra Lima, from Guide Investimentos, says that when taking into account a rate of return of 10% per year, the investor would need to save R$ 5,200.39 per month for ten years, R$ 2,587.71 per month during 20 years and BRL 1,716.85 per month over 30 years. Thus, the net amount needed (without fees, taxes in addition to inflation) to obtain passive income is BRL 627,026.86.

But you have to be aware: Treasury Direct has taxation on income that varies between 22.5% to 15%, depending on the time of redemption.

Any and all sustainable investments over the decades must overcome inflation. If this does not occur, passive income, which should provide comfort and security, will be weakened even with positive returns on investments.

Nicollas Lorensetti, economist and investment specialist at Ailos

It is possible to compose an efficient portfolio with several asset classes. Today, the priority is the allocation of fixed income, in shorter and more liquid floating rate bonds, taking advantage of the uncertainty scenario. But it is possible to migrate to longer maturities and fixed-rate or inflation-indexed assets when opportunities are more attractive.

Renato Breia, founding partner of Nord Research

As the variable income should compose the Wallet?

Diogo Carneiro, professor and collaborator of Fipecafi Projetos, says that there is not a single class of investment to obtain passive income. Diversification is important. In times of turmoil, part of the assets may gain in value, while others become depreciated.

In addition to reducing risks, companies listed on the Stock Exchanges usually have projects to advance in the market and win more customers over a longer period of time. Unlike Treasury Direct bonds, which have high rates for short periods.

It can be more difficult to predict the return on the stock market, as it varies by company and industry. But the analyst at Rico Investimentos, Antonio Sanches, says that it can be interesting to have about 75% of the equity invested in variable income and the other 35% in fixed income – in the latter case, it is worth preferring bonds linked to the IPCA. “As the thinking is long term, it is important to protect the investment from inflation,” he says.

For those considering concentrating their efforts on stocks, the Rico analyst mentions the electric energy, telecommunications and real estate sectors as those that offer high profitability, pay higher dividends and are more predictable. Basic sanitation is another niche that follows the same characteristics. However, it is necessary to understand the fundamentals of these companies, that is, the perspective for the future.

It is always recommended to build a portfolio with different types of investments to help balance potential return and risk. In market jargon it is often said to never put all your eggs in one basket. If one of them goes to the ground, not all the eggs are lost.

Diogo Carneiro, professor and collaborator of Fipecafi Projetos

The big difference between fixed income and variable income is that the latter has a higher growth proposal over time, while fixed income is based on the Copom rate.

Artur Losnak, Head FIIs of TC

Equity is the ‘forward’ of the portfolio. Although it has greater volatility and more challenging moments, it has a much higher return expectation than fixed income.

Renato Breia, founding partner of Nord Research

real estate funds

If the word of the day is diversification, nothing better than betting on an investment fund. Analysts consider that managers’ experience can be decisive in achieving good returns. Another factor that makes the funds attractive in the market is that the shareholders’ money is used in various ventures. If one of them runs out of income, another asset can reduce losses.

Whether with brick funds — which invest in real estate, such as shopping malls, schools, commercial offices, residential buildings and farms — or with paper funds — which invest the resources in fixed income securities, such as certificates of real estate receivables ( CRIs) and real estate letters of credit (LCIs), to finance the sector — real estate funds usually distribute dividends on a monthly basis. Therefore, it is one of the sectors of the financial market that most attracts investors, since shares pay profits on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual or even annual basis.

When choosing FIIs, the partner and head of analysis at Levante Investimentos, Enrico Cozzolino, states that, considering Ifix (Index of Real Estate Investment Funds), in which the average dividend yield is 10, 87% per year, it will take about BRL 551,943 in 110 months to get BRL 5,000 a month.

For the analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos, Bruno Komura, the portfolio should be diversified among the different FIIs, but with a slightly higher concentration in receivables (paper funds), in line with the Ifix. These funds usually have their bonds linked to inflation, bringing more protection to the portfolio.

Another advantage of FIIs is that dividends are exempt from taxation by the Internal Revenue Service. On the other hand, shares traded at a profit have 20% tax.