Patriot pitbull, banners in English and Bolsonaro beer mark pro-government act in Florianópolis

The pro-government act by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) held on the morning of this Wednesday, September 7, brought together participants in Florianópolis. The concentration began around 9:30 am, at Trapiche da Beira-Mar Norte. The basic “rule” was to wear the colors green and yellow, which appeared in hats, wigs, clothes and flags.

Amilton Bento participates in the demonstrations drinking Bolsonaro beer. He bought a pack of 12 beers of 473 ml at a cost of R$100. “If it was R$150, we would pay too”, he says, laughing. The drink is produced in Rio Grande do Sul.

Posters with anti-communism and support messages for Bolsonaro also stood out in the demonstration. Even a pitbull dog paraded dressed in a green and yellow costume and a small doll representing the President of the Republic hanging on its back.

Edmundo Acácio Moreira Neto, a realtor and lawyer, brought a banner in support of the president with words in Portuguese and English. “I want to show support for the president. I believe in his government and we need to take out the PT,” he says.

Odair Zwirtes brought the dog Maya to the demonstration, dressed in a yellow green collar. “She likes the mess so we brought her along”, says the former military man and now a supermarket employee. “I’m here because I don’t want things to go back to the way they used to be. I am a patriot,” he says.

Owner Marilu Lemos brought the dog Teca, a Golden Retriever, dressed in a human shirt. “She IS so hairy she fits. She always wears it on the marches,” says Lemos.

Roberto Carneiro took his pit bull Neco to the demonstration. The dog had a cowboy doll wearing a presidential sash and a yellow green outfit. The animal did not wear a muzzle. “It doesn’t bite anyone, it’s a ‘child’”, said the retiree.

See more photos:

Patriot Pitbull – Disclosure / ND Maya dog with a green and yellow collar – Disclosure/ND Wigs in the act – Disclosure / ND “No to communism” poster – Disclosure/ND Green and yellow hats – Disclosure/ND Flag on crane – Disclosure/ND Teak Dog – Disclosure / ND Neco dog in the pro-government act – Disclosure/ND

