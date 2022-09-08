Paulo Bracks says that Vasco does not need to sell Andrey and predicts a strong team: “Rival with other clubs” | vasco

By repeating more than once that the main objective is the return to Serie A, the leader detailed the progress of the work after the constitution of the SAF. He stated that the back wages were regularized, that investments in the CT and in personnel began and that Andrey’s contract renewal is an example of the new reality that started to be implemented in São Januário.

– Vasco does not have, under this new management, a need to sell athletes. There will be financial stability at the club. Obviously, business will happen. But within an acceptance. From normal trading. Vasco’s contracts will be stronger and stronger. There is no proposal on the table for Andrey. Many people approached him. A lot of people who shouldn’t, by the way. Andrey is a Vasco player, with a secure contract. If there is a possibility to negotiate, we will. But not this year. Absolutely – said Paulo Bracks.

1 of 3 Jorginho talks with Paulo Bracks at Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Jorginho talks with Paulo Bracks at Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

The manager denied having received any proposal from the steering wheel, the team’s highlight in Serie B. On Tuesday, the ge revealed that Newscastle presented the player’s agents with an offer of 35 million euros (R$ 181.6 million).

When asked about the 2023 season, Bracks spoke about SAF’s management. And he assured that the goal is to have a strong team:

– The goal today is access. It’s goal one. In the medium and long term, something that starts in November, the objective is to make Vasco a more competitive team. In a scenario where he can rival other clubs different from what he rivals this year. The goal is to build a strong team. Inside strong structure. Therefore, there will be investment within the CT, in professionals and in the cast.

It is important to highlight what happened here this week, which shows how the management at Vasco will be. Andrey’s renewal is a fact that I would like to highlight as a guide for this process here at Vasco, with the entry of SAF. I would like to thank Andrey’s family, the player’s staff, who have been very transparent with us since we took over the management, and thank the athlete, who never had any doubts about signing this renewal, which we can say was a fragile contract, for the time to the end, and we managed to make this renewal.

She guides other contracts we are going to do at Vasco, to promote the base that is the future of Vasco. We were very happy to see two Vasco players in the under-20 team yesterday. I won’t even name other athletes, so as not to draw attention, because Vasco’s athletes draw attention. They won’t get out of here for free, the way it already happened. This new era allows us to say that Vasco will have financial stability. The negotiation of athletes will happen, yes, but not by necessity, but by choice.

I already have the opportunity to say that there is no proposal from Newscastle by Andrey. He did not receive a proposal, Vasco did not receive a proposal. The athlete has a renewed contract. And that will be, I repeat, a north.

Why is Jorginho’s contract until the end of Serie B?

We are in Serie B today, Vasco’s reality, today, until the beginning of November, is Serie B. From the end of Serie B we will have a new reality, and from there everything will be reassessed. Players, commission… The board works with planning, and ours today is solely and exclusively to raise Vasco. I also wanted to thank you, because from the beginning our conversation was very transparent about this objective. It doesn’t mean that we won’t have other goals with the same people, but our focus is access. Everything will be done by access. Then it’s another plan.

What is the plan for 2023? Vasco received R$ 120 million from the sale of SAF…

The hiring window is closed. Another plan for 2023 will be made, with the assembly of the squad and the club’s goals. Immediately, Vasco is strictly up to date with cast and employees. There is no delay in any item, absolutely nothing and no day. So, the money was used for us to be completely up to date, to be able to run 100% without any delay. And the CT improvements, there’s a big plan that we’re doing. They will start as soon as the national competition ends.

Is there a proposal by Andrey?

It weighed the will of the athlete and the family. The will of his agents. We spared no effort to renew given his talent. Vasco does not have, under this new management, a need to sell athletes. There will be financial stability at the club. Obviously, business will happen. But within an acceptance. From normal trading. Vasco’s contracts will be stronger and stronger. There is no proposal on the table. Many people approached him. A lot of people who shouldn’t, by the way. Andrey is a Vasco player, with a secure contract. If there is a possibility to negotiate, we will. But not this year. Not at all.

How will Vasco behave if Andrey’s proposal arrives? At the beginning of the year, the budget predicted millions in sales…

We do not aim to sell athletes. What was budgeted does not belong to the current management. I have not been given any budget targets. It’s a new reality. When it was budgeted, the SAF was not foreseen. I have no responsibility for that. The objective will always be to have a strong player contract, develop the base and these athletes and they play for Vasco. It is obvious that proposals that cannot be refused… neither Vasco nor any club with a surplus in the world will find it difficult not to carry out. Because this generates new investments. That’s how the club supports itself. The main objective is to have them perform with Vasco’s shirt.

What is the renewal priority from now on?

Youth contracts are secure. It is one of the flags of my work: to pay attention to contracts. It is so that no athlete becomes fragile in this relationship. The last two actions, the purchase of Eguinaldo and the renewal of Andrey, had my participation. The other contracts are safe. It’s all about performance. She gets better, the contract gets better. This is a battle that the player has to have day by day. I take pleasure in improving the contract of those who perform well. One of the hallmarks of my work is to strengthen the contract of promises. So that the club does not lose heritage and weaken.

Is the priority to make a strong team and not sell anyone?

The goal today is access. It’s goal one. In the medium and long term, something that starts in November, the objective is to make Vasco a more competitive team. In a scenario where he can rival other clubs different from what he rivals this year. The goal is to build a strong team. Inside strong structure. Therefore, there will be investment within the CT, in professionals and in the cast. When Andrey’s renewal move is made, we show the club’s point. The future is the basis. We will have investments, but if I have the athlete here… Everything that is done is transparent and open. Jorginho has been here for two days and he already noticed. The group is foreign, but I’m here. There are peculiar meetings, because of the time zone. But everything is a learning experience. It’s a strong group that wants to grow more. Who will win with this is Vasco. I’m here to defend Vasco’s interests, not to defend the group’s interests. The group will get stronger and stronger with Vasco getting stronger. Vasco is the biggest club in the group, without a doubt. Tradition, fans, engagement… It’s the biggest club. So he will always have all the investments and all the efforts. The message for fans is to believe in what is being done. Ask when necessary. Better days are coming. 2023 will be better than 2022. But we have to get through this year first.

