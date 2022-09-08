payments start on August 9th; know more

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

With the approval of the PEC Kamikaze, or also called PEC das Bondades, many people will be able to receive the so-called Pix Caminhoneiro, in the amount of R$ 1,000. The amount will be paid only during the election year, that is, until December of this year.

Thus, the government must make payments directly to the beneficiaries’ Caixa Tem account. So, to learn more about how payments occur, check out below.

Pix Trucker: payments started on August 9

First, it must be said that Caixa Tem works as the main payment platform for government benefits. With this account, anyone can receive the benefits in a simple way. Accessing it is very simple. You just need to download the Caixa Tem app (for Android and iOS), and create your login. You will need to provide your CPF, phone number, email and date of birth.

As we explained, the Pix allowance for Truckers will be paid from August to December. However, the government intends to pay two installments of R$ 1,000 in August. Totaling R$ 6,000 in total until December. That’s because the idea was for payments to start in July.

Heads up: It is important to highlight that professionals who work linked to a company do not receive the values. This is because they are not responsible for bearing the costs of the vehicle. It is also necessary to be registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC).

Finally, so far only the first installment of Pix Caminhoneiro has a payment date: on August 9th. The rest is yet to be determined.

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Drazen Zigic/shutterstock.com