Payroll Loan Scam: How to Avoid Them?

With the Covid-19 pandemic, some processes were digitized, with this, several blows emerged. Seniors and other groups, who are unfamiliar with the digital environment, have become victims of fraud, such as the payroll loan scam.

In most cases, the loan is offered to civil servants, pensioners and retirees. The amount of the loan installment is deducted from the payslip (document that certifies the worker’s payment), paycheck or INSS benefit.

The INSS warned, in January 2022, about consigned credit scams and advised victims about standard procedures.

According to a survey by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), in the first half of 2021, fraud against bank customers increased by 165% compared to the previous year. In addition, the survey by the IFE (FinanZero Loan Index) showed that searches for the payroll loan scam had a 250% jump in April 2022.

how the scam works

In most cases, criminals pretend to be employees of the INSS and financial institutions and offer loans with advantages. In addition to benefits, scammers offer a high value to hire and reduced fees.

Once the person is interested in the offer, criminals ask for an advance deposit, personal details and bank details. This is to open fraudulent accounts, apply for loans and credit cards on behalf of the victim.

how to protect yourself

According to the INSS, employees do not get in touch through messaging, calling, SMS or email applications to offer loan services. In addition, they do not send motoboys to the beneficiary’s homes.

Therefore, you need to be aware when you receive offers of this type and follow some instructions to avoid situations of this type. Check the guidelines:

Do not click on WhatsApp, SMS or email links from unknown contacts;

Check the sender of the emails;

Do not share personal information, bank details or address via message or call;

If you receive a credit offer, contact the institution through the official service channels;

What to do if you are a victim of a scam?

In this case, the guideline is to look for the financial institution and file a complaint on the website. In addition, it is possible to request the blocking of hiring virtually through Meu INSS or call central 135.

It is also worth mentioning that it is important to make a report and notify the agencies involved.

