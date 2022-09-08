PDT asks the TSE for Bolsonaro’s ineligibility for abuse of political and economic power on 7 de Setembro | Elections 2022

The PDT filed a lawsuit with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Thursday (8) with an action to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for abuse of political and economic power in the acts of September 7. The party also requires Bolsonaro to be ineligible.

Bolsonaro participated in two acts on Wednesday (7) on the 200th anniversary of Independence. In Brasília and Rio, civic and military festivities were mixed with campaign actions by the president, candidate for reelection.

He addressed thousands of supporters waiting for him at the events, asked for votes, praised his government’s actions and attacked opponents in the election.

“Because it was a public act intended to praise a historical fact for the country, the event could not have been transformed into an electoral platform, with the use of any structure funded with public money”, wrote the PDT in the action.

Bolsonaro uses military parades as an electoral platform; presidential candidates criticized

In the action, the party also argues that Bolsonaro took advantage of the mandate and public structure to favor himself in the electoral dispute and unbalance the election.

“Jair Messias Bolsonaro, taking advantage of his functional condition, took advantage of the entire superstructure of the civic event of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil – funded with the public purse (R$ 3,380,000.00 – three million, three hundred and eighty thousand reais), specifically to promote its image before voters, in total freedom from the electoral rules and with the clear bias of unbalancing the election, given that it is using the public machine”, alleges the PDT.

