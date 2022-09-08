PDT calls for Bolsonaro’s ineligibility for act on September 7

Party says there was abuse of political and economic power for the president’s participation in act

The PDT filed a lawsuit with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) asking the Court to declare the ineligibility of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his vice candidate, Braga Netto (PL) for this year’s election and the cancellation of the registration of candidacy. Both compete for the Planalto Palace.

The party of also candidate for president Ciro Gomes argued that there was abuse of political and economic power by carrying out campaign acts during and after the civic-military parade on September 7, in Brasília. Read the full action (2 MB).

Bolsonaro spoke on Wednesday (September 7) in a political act after the government’s official event for the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence, at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília. During his speech, the Chief Executive made reference to the PT government and repeated that there is a “fight of the good count the bad” in the country.

The president delivered the speech in a sound car after the military parade in celebration of Independence Day.

According to the lawsuit, filed by lawyers Walber Agra and Ezikelly Barros, Bolsonaro used the structure of the celebration of the bicentennial of Independence for the benefit of the candidacy.

PDT lawyers said that the chief executive, through the use of his position, tried to “distort the event to promote your candidacy”.

“In addition to using the structure of the event (the platform, broadcast on TV BRASIL), which was paid for with the Treasury, the first Investigated person greeted people, posed for photos with allies and, in a speech carried out from above an electric trio, called on supporters to vote for him in the first round and convince those who think ‘different from us’”.

According to the action, as it was a public act in celebration of Independence, the event could not “to have been transformed into an electoral platform, with the use of the entire structure funded with public money”.

“In the present case, Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro, taking advantage of his functional condition, took advantage of the entire superstructure of the civic event of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil – funded with the public purse (R$ 3,380,000.00 – three million, three hundred and eighty thousand reais), specifically to promote its image before voters in total freedom of electoral rules and with the clear bias of unbalancing the election, given that it is using the public machine”.

For the PDT, Bolsonaro “it benefited greatly from the illicit conduct, as it received electoral dividends through the performance and dissemination of the act now questioned, in order to undermine the normality and legitimacy of the election”.