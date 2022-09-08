Pedrinho receives proposal from Lokomotiv Moscow and should leave America

Striker Pedrinho received a proposal from Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia, and is about to leave America. The 22-year-old plays a prominent season at Coelho, but does not belong to the club. He is on loan from Red Bull Bragantino until December this year.
in contact with the supersports, businessman Fernando Garcia confirmed the Russian club’s offer, but declined to provide further details. He limited himself to saying that Bragantino, America and Lokomotiv are talking.
The information about Lokomotiv’s interest in Pedrinho was first reported by journalist Fbio Aleixo, who lives in Moscow.
The following year, he was permanently hired by Bragantino and scored just one goal in 28 matches. At Massa Bruta, Pedrinho had great competition.
Currently, the São Paulo team has seven options for the wings: Artur, Carlos Eduardo, Kaw, Sorriso, Bruninho, Eric Ramires and Helinho.