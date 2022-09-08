Pedro arrives on the eve of Tite’s call-up with much higher numbers than competitors for a place in the selection; compare

Forward scored another goal in this Wednesday’s match and sees a call-up next Friday

Pedro lived a historic night with the shirt of the Flamengo for the semifinal of CONMEBOL Libertadores. Scorer of the equalizing goal in 2-1 win over the Velez Sarsfield, the striker became the club’s top scorer in an edition of the tournament.

This takes place on the eve of Tite’s last summons before the world Cupthe striker lives the expectation of being among the call-ups for the friendlies of the Brazilian Team against Tunisia and Ghana.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In addition to the historic feat, something that can count in favor of shirt 21 is the comparison with his competitors. Taking the average of goals of the main candidates for the vacancy of shirt number 9 at Canarinho since July 30, the flamengo player has absolute dominance in the list.

In the period, which corresponds to the beginning of the European season, Pedro played in 10 matches, accounting for 643 minutes. In addition to two assists, the striker scored 7 goals, that is, 1 every 92 minutes.

The average is much higher than the runner-up in the Richarlison race.. the attacker of tottenham has 257 minutes and two goals scored in his last game, averaging 1 every 128 minutes, plus two assists.

Firmino and Jesus come, respectively, behind. the 9 of Liverpool has a goal every 155 minutes, while the competitor of Arsenal mark every 175 minutes in the year. Another competitor, Matheus Cunha only played in 34 minutes and didn’t hit the nets.

In addition to numbers, Tite has still been praising the Flamengo striker with some frequency. Apparently, we just have to wait to see him with Amarelinha at the end of September.