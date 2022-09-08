Pedro celebrates classification in a night with historic marks

Scorer of one of the goals in Flamengo’s 2-1 victory over Vélez Sarsfield, this night (7), at Maracanã, striker Pedro celebrated his qualification for the Libertadores final, and lived a historic night.

By scoring the net at the end of the first half, tying the game after Pratto opened the scoring, he reached the 12th goal in the competition and became the top scorer in an edition – surpassing Zico, with 11, in 1981, and Gabigol, with the same number, in 2021.

In addition, Pedro equaled Zico and Bruno Henrique in Fla’s list of top scorers in the history of the continental tournament, with 16 goals, behind only Gabigol, who has 27.

Dorival Júnior’s team entered the field with the advantage of having won the first leg, in Argentina, by 4-0, but Pedro guaranteed that the squad remained serious.

“No one from the squad said it was going to be easy. The press and everyone was talking, but we kept it serious, as we had in the first game. They showed that they are a great team, they started out playing very well, they scored 1-0. in the first half. At half-time Professor Dorival managed to get it right and we turned around. Very complicated game, but this shows, once again, the capacity of this squad. Third final of this squad [da Libertadores] and I hope to win more titles,” he said.

The striker also did not hide the expectation to be part of Tite’s list, in call-up this Friday, for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia, on the 23rd and 27th, in France:

“The call-up… I’m very happy with this moment I’m living. Good expectations, but, as I always say, keep working, evolving that, God willing, the doors of the selection will open”.