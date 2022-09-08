Pedro makes history, Flamengo beats Vélez at Maracanã and goes to the 3rd Libertadores final in four years

Flamengo beat Vélez by 2 to 1 and stamped a spot in the grand final of Conmebol Libertadores with 6 to 1 on aggregate
Flamengo is in DECISION gives CONMEBOL Libertadores! The red-black team won the Velez Sarsfield per 2 to 1this Wednesday (7), at the crowded Maracanã, and now he will face the Atletico-PR worth the title.
dish scored the goal for the Argentines. Pedro and Marino turned the game to O Rubro-Negro, who arrived at third Libertadores final in four years.
Dorival’s team entered the field calm with the 4-0 lead built up in the first leg. The Argentines, on the other hand, needed a real miracle to qualify.
Despite having to keep the ball at his feet at the beginning of the game, Rubro-Negro left spaces and saw Vélez take the lead, betting on counterattacks. In the 20th minute, Janson crossed low, Pratto beat Pablo and opened the scoring for the Argentines.
Flamengo’s first dangerous finish was only at 39 minutes with Arrascaeta, who forced goalkeeper Burián to palm out.
Until at 41, Everton Ribeiro crossed towards the goal, and Pedro got ahead to tie the game.
Flamengo came back pressing in the second half. At 4, he had chances to make the second. Arrascaeta and Vidal tried to finish, but were stopped by the opposing defense.
From then on, the game was truncated in midfield. Fla exchanged passes while the Argentine team waited for a mistake to pull the counterattack. Until 22, Pedro made a great individual move and served Marinho, who dribbled the mark and scored a great goal at Maracanã.
Vélez felt the blow and what was already improbable became impossible. On the other hand, Rubro-Negro only exchanged passes to stamp a spot in another final.
In the last move of the game, Pablo still scored the third, but had the goal disallowed for offside after a VAR review.
Best moments
Championship status
With the result, Flamengo will face the Atletico-PR on October 29, at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, in a single final. The match will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.
The red-black from Paraná eliminated Palmeiras after 2-2 draw at Allianz Parque last Tuesday (6).
Two days from Tite’s last call before the final list of the Brazilian Team to the world CupPeter became Flamengo’s top scorer in a single edition of Libertadores. Shirt 21 reached 12 goals and surpassed gabigol and Zico. The record until then was 11 goals scored by Galinho in 1981 and by Gabi in 2021. The red-black defender failed to score Vélez’s goal, lost in the ‘dispute’ and just watched Pratto swing the nets. He still got to swing the nets at the end of the game, but he was offside in the bid. In addition to assisting Pedro’s goal, the midfielder became the player with the most games played in Libertadores by Flamengo. shirt 7 has reached 49 matches in the competition and surpassed the Junior conductorwhich has 48. Even with the rout in the first game, at José Amalfitani, and in need of a real miracle, Vélez’s fans traveled to Rio de Janeiro. About 4,000 Argentines celebrated inside and outside the stadium. Watch Flamengo vs Vélez Sarsfield this Wednesday at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+ Who also did well were the red-blacks, who filled the stadium and sang from start to finish, including the mosaic. Fans sang a lot at the entrance of the team in the return match of the Libertadores semi Flamengo returns to the field on Sunday (11) to face the Goiásat 7 pm, in Serrinha, for the 26th round of the Brazilian championship. Vélez faces the Sarandi Arsenal also on Sunday (11), at 1:00 pm (Brasília time), at Argentine Championship. FLAMENGO 2 X 1 VÉLEZ GOALS: Pratto (20′ from Q1), Pedro (41′ from Q1), Marinho (22′ from Q2) FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, Pablo, Fabricio Bruno and Filipe Luís (Ayrton Lucas); Vidal (Erick Pulgar), João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro (Diego) and Arrascaeta (Varela); Chives (Marinho) and Pedro. Coach: Dorival Jr. VELEZ: Burian; Jara, De Los Santos, Brizuela and Ortega; Garayalde, Cáseres and Florentín (Julián Fernández); Orellano (Osorio), Janson (Santiago Castro) and Pratto (Walter Bou). Coach: Alexander Medina
The guy: Pedro (again)
It was bad: Pablo
Everton Ribeiro overtakes Maestro Junior
Party on both sides
next games
Datasheet
Two days from Tite’s last call before the final list of the Brazilian Team to the world CupPeter became Flamengo’s top scorer in a single edition of Libertadores. Shirt 21 reached 12 goals and surpassed gabigol and Zico. The record until then was 11 goals scored by Galinho in 1981 and by Gabi in 2021.
The red-black defender failed to score Vélez’s goal, lost in the ‘dispute’ and just watched Pratto swing the nets. He still got to swing the nets at the end of the game, but he was offside in the bid.
In addition to assisting Pedro’s goal, the midfielder became the player with the most games played in Libertadores by Flamengo. shirt 7 has reached 49 matches in the competition and surpassed the Junior conductorwhich has 48.
Even with the rout in the first game, at José Amalfitani, and in need of a real miracle, Vélez’s fans traveled to Rio de Janeiro. About 4,000 Argentines celebrated inside and outside the stadium.
Watch Flamengo vs Vélez Sarsfield this Wednesday at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+
Who also did well were the red-blacks, who filled the stadium and sang from start to finish, including the mosaic.
Fans sang a lot at the entrance of the team in the return match of the Libertadores semi
Flamengo returns to the field on Sunday (11) to face the Goiásat 7 pm, in Serrinha, for the 26th round of the Brazilian championship. Vélez faces the Sarandi Arsenal also on Sunday (11), at 1:00 pm (Brasília time), at Argentine Championship.
FLAMENGO 2 X 1 VÉLEZ
GOALS: Pratto (20′ from Q1), Pedro (41′ from Q1), Marinho (22′ from Q2)
FLAMENGO: Saints; Rodinei, Pablo, Fabricio Bruno and Filipe Luís (Ayrton Lucas); Vidal (Erick Pulgar), João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro (Diego) and Arrascaeta (Varela); Chives (Marinho) and Pedro. Coach: Dorival Jr.
VELEZ: Burian; Jara, De Los Santos, Brizuela and Ortega; Garayalde, Cáseres and Florentín (Julián Fernández); Orellano (Osorio), Janson (Santiago Castro) and Pratto (Walter Bou). Coach: Alexander Medina