‘Peppa Pig’ brings first same-sex couple on children’s show | TV and Series

Famous worldwide, the character Peppa Pig met in a new episode aired on Tuesday (6) a gay couple, the first to appear on the British children’s program in its 18 years of airing.

In the episode titled “Families”, which aired on Channel 5 in the UK, Peppa Pig met the mothers of the character Penny Polar Bear.

While drawing a portrait of the family, Penny Polar Bear explained, “I live with my mom and my other mom. One mom is a doctor and another mom cooks spaghetti.”

The show “Peppa Pig”, created by British animators Mark Baker and Neville Astley, has been on the air since 2004.

The new episode aired two years after an online petition was created asking that a “family of same-sex parents in Peppa Pig” be aired. The petition had more than 24,000 signatures.

“Children who watch ‘Peppa Pig’ are at an influential age,” the petition’s creators wrote. “Excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with one parent or two different-sex parents are normal.”

Robbie de Santos, director of communications and external affairs for LGBT rights organization Stonewall, said seeing a gay family in the fictional city of Peppatown was “fantastic”.

“Many of those who watch the show have two mothers or two fathers. It will be very meaningful for these fathers and children that their experiences are represented in such an iconic children’s programme,” Santos told the BBC.

Peppa Pig is by no means the first children’s show to feature a gay couple. American cartoon Arthur, aimed at children aged four to eight, won raves in 2019 after showing a gay marriage during its 22nd season. At the time, Maria Vera Whelan of PBS KIDS said in a statement that the brand believed it was “important to represent a wide variety of adults in children’s lives.”

Other popular children’s shows that have included LGBT relationships in their episodes include “Adventure Time” and “Steven Universe”—both American, but aimed at audiences 10+.

Following the latest episode of “Peppa Pig”, Twitter has been buzzing with the debate over Penny Polar Bear’s family.

“Lesbians in ‘Peppa Pig’…can’t children’s shows be just for kids?” one man wrote.