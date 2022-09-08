“Peppa Pig” features a homosexual couple for the first time in 18 years of history – Observer

For the first time in 18 years of history, “Peppa Pig” featured a homosexual couple in the episode that was broadcast this Tuesday on Channel 5, in the United Kingdom. In the episode entitled “Families” (“Families”, in Portuguese), the cartoon, considered one of the most popular in the world and aimed at children aged between two and six years, shows Penny, a classmate of Peppa’s, doing a family portrait.

In the drawing are two polar bears in a dress, according to CNN. “I live with my mother and my other mother. One is a doctor and the other cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti,” Penny explained to Peppa.

The first episode of “Peppa Pig” was shown in 2004. Since then, the cartoon has been broadcast in 180 countries and has been translated into 40 languages. The introduction of a gay couple in the children’s show comes two years after a petition was created in the US to demand a “family with parents of the same sex in Peppa Pig”.

According to the BBC, the petition had nearly 24,000 signatures and explained that children watching the cartoon are of an “impressionable age” and that “excluding same-sex families” taught them “that only single-parent or two-parent families of different sexes are normal”.

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

In reaction to the cartoon’s introduction of a gay couple, Stonewall said it was “fantastic” that a family with two same-sex parents is depicted in the fiction. “It’s fantastic that same-sex families appear in shows like ‘Peppa Pig.’ Many of the children who attend the show will have two mothers or two fathers and it means a lot to parents and children that their experiences [familiares] are being represented” on the children’s programme, the LGBT rights organization added.

“Peppa Pig” isn’t the first cartoon to introduce gay couples. The show “Arthur”, made for children between the ages of four and eight, showed a marriage between two men in its 22nd season, broadcast in 2019.