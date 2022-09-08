‘Peppa Pig’ wins first same-sex couple

The children’s cartoon “Peppa Pig” presented its first couple formed by characters of the same sex. In the episode called “Families”, the protagonist’s colleague, Penny Polar Bear, shares that she has two moms.

The character draws her family and it includes two polar bears wearing dresses.

“I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mom and my other mom. A mom is a doctor and a mom cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti,” Penny says in the scene.

According to People, the episode aired yesterday (6) in the UK. This is the first time a same-sex couple has been featured on the show since the series premiered in 2004.

Aimed at children aged 2 to 5 years, the cartoon is broadcast in 180 countries and has already been translated into 40 languages.

The introduction of a gay couple on the children’s show comes two years after a petition was created in the US, in 2019, demanding “family with parents of the same sex in Peppa Pig”.

“Children who watch Peppa Pig are of an impressionable age, and excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with a single parent or two parents of a different sex are normal. feel alienated by Peppa Pig, and that other children may be more likely to bully them, simply out of ignorance,” read the text of the petition, signed by nearly 24,000 supporters.