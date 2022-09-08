Pet health insurance becomes profitable business







Photo: Glomad Marketing / Unsplash

The family configuration has been changing and a new member is increasingly present: the pet. The new format was named “multispecies family”, which can be defined as one that is based on the human-animal relationship, giving more prominence to pets, which are considered, for the most part, as children for their tutors.

As a result, the market for domestic animals has gained a lot of notoriety, including companies that offer pet health insurance. And those that have a differential in their business model are on the rise, as is the case of Meu Pet Club, a health pet that offers this service for dogs and cats, seeking to provide more health and quality of life for them.

The company stands out for its purpose of freedom of choice and payment by reimbursement. That is, the tutor who chooses which veterinary clinic he wants to take his pet to, in 100% of the national territory, providing more independence for the user.

The startup observed the natural resistance of veterinarians to share their customers with health plans, since private care yields much more to them.

When you can’t transport your pet

Another point considered by the CEO and founding partner of Meu Pet Club, Otto Marques, when structuring the venture was that, in most cases, the tutor needs to take his pet to the clinic accredited by the plan, which sometimes ended up being unfeasible. .

“For this reason, we decided to create a method of payment for reimbursement, so that the user can have the freedom to choose which clinic to take their pet to, within any Brazilian city. If he is traveling, for example, and something happens, he knows he will have his plan safe, after all, it is for comprehensive care that we serve”, comments the executive.

In addition to covering consultations and exams, with the Pet Care plan, they seek to go beyond the conventional, offering services such as hotels, dental care, bathing, grooming and even acupuncture.

Otto explains that they see animal welfare in its entirety: “We are passionate about pets, and it was to change their lives and make life easier for those who care for them that Meu Pet Club was born. Here, we think about protecting these animals, and we even created the term “petgidos” for this, showing that our focus is always to provide the best for them”, he points out.

The next steps of the enterprise

Currently, Meu Pet Club protects more than 20,000 snouts — the affectionate way they call the pets at its base. This year alone, they had a 970% increase in their customer base. By 2023, the company wants to have at least 100,000 dogs and cats covered by its health plans.

“In addition to the possibility for people to contract their plan directly with us, through the official website of Meu Pet Club, we are strengthening our presence as a benefit in large companies, which seek us to offer our services to their employees. We already have partnerships with successful companies in Brazil and, soon, we will have more news”, concludes the CEO.