PHOTOS: Michele Bolsonaro’s dress is signed by a stylist from SC

During the civic parade on September 7, in Brasília, the elegant dress of the first lady Michele Bolsonaro was super commented on the internet. Do you know who signs the dress? Luhana Pawlick, from Santa Catarina, fashion stylist, from Atelier Pawlick. And this is not the first time that the Santa Catarina woman dresses as the first lady. At other events, the first lady has already worn a black suit created by Luhana, who works with exclusive, tailored clothes.

The dress worn this Wednesday (7) by Michele Bolsonaro has an asymmetrical triangular neckline. It has a thinner strap, with part of the neck showing on one side and, on the other, the dark blue tone was highlighted. The piece, well-cinched, features a black belt. On her feet, the First Lady chose beige pumps.

Through social networks, the stylist showed a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the September 7 parade and thanked her for so much love and sharing of her creation.

“Thank you for the recognition and trust in the work we have developed”, wrote the stylist, who has her atelier in Florianópolis.

In November last year, Michele Bolsonaro won and used a flower made from fish scales by artisan from São Francisco do Sul, Maristela Tavares. The First Lady wore the accessory on more than one occasion.

