Physical Brazilian currency can its days be numbered? Meet REAL DIGITAL!

The Central Bank (BC) started, this Monday (5), the tests of the Laboratory of Financial and Technological Innovations of Real Digital: the LIFT Challenge. At this stage, the BC will raise questions regarding the implementation of the Brazilian digital currency, aiming to develop a minimally viable product (MVP) that meets the focus of the project. Want to know more about? So, see below.

The novelty is part of the BC’s process of digitizing the Brazilian economy to keep up with technological advances; and, above all, prepare for Web 3.0. For those who don’t know, this will be the new phase of the internet based on blockchain – a system of chain records. But what is Real Digital? Also, how does this currency differ from the current Real? Check out these and other questions throughout this article.

Discover Real Digital, the new Brazilian currency

In short, Real Digital is a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or Digital Currency Issued by the Central Bank. Its implementation aims to digitize day-to-day processes. With it, financial transactions in the virtual environment will be easier, without physical money being involved in operations.

Furthermore, the LIFT Challenge Real brings together a qualified audience of market participants, who will be responsible for evaluating the use cases and technological feasibility of the new currency. According to the test results, the pilot phase with the participation of part of the population should start as early as 2023.

How will it work?

The use of the Brazilian CBDC will be through a digital wallet, under the responsibility of another bank or financial institution, authorized by the BC. The currency will be accepted anywhere in the world, with no conversion required — spurring economic innovation and deterring money laundering.

And there’s more: the novelty will also allow more efficient financial contracts through the blockchain. According to the Central Bank, in addition to the new uses of money exclusive to the digital real, the current means will also be available. They are: the PIX, cash withdrawal, payments and transfers in general.

Finally, the main difference between the digital real and the money is in its objective. Since Real Digital wants to stimulate new business models in a digital economy. In addition to allowing greater flexibility in the use of money, it will be better suited to meeting the needs of consumers at lower costs.

