PIS of R$1,100 and R$1,212 RELEASED in SEPTEMBER; check if you will receive PIS 2021; the PIS 2022 and the PIS 2023

O PIS remains available for withdrawal this September.

The two modalities of PIS payment are made up of the following allowances:

O PIS 2022 – for those who were active in 2020;

for those who were active in 2020; O PIS 2021 – intended for those who worked in 2019.

In addition, many citizens remain looking for the PIS 2023O PIS base year 2021. See more information about the allowance at the end of the article.

PIS

The Social Integration Program, better known as PISwas created in 1970 to grant a salary bonus every year to workers in private companies.

In general, the PIS is transferred by Caixa Econômica Federal in the year following the activity performed.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS

PIS 2022

O PIS calendar was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 2020 workers’ allowance was released only this year – the PIS 2022.

O PIS 2022 was distributed between February and March of this year, but the PIS Pasep 2022 has not yet been withdrawn by more than 480,000 workers.

The data were released by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare on May 23.

2022 PIS TABLE

THE PIS 2022 table defines the amount of the allowance in question according to the period worked:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

The bodies responsible for preparing the PIS calendar are the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat) and the Federal Government.

In this year, the 2022 PIS calendar was closed in March. But workers can still withdraw the allowance until the day December 29.

PAYMENT OF PIS 2022

the money of PIS is automatically deposited by Caixa Econômica in a Caixa Tem account.

As soon as the value is available, it will be possible to make the PIS withdrawal:

at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document;

and an official identification document; at ATMs.

PIS 2021

In addition, the PIS 2021 is also being paid to those who worked in 2019.

the salary allowance PIS Pasep 2021 carries that title, because it should have been released last year.

But it is important to note that for receive PIS 2021 the worker needs to submit a request to receive the PIS Pasep 2021.

2021 SIP TABLE

According to the PIS 2021 tablethe allowance PIS Pasep 2021 varies between R$92 and R$1,100.

In summary, those who were active during all months of the year receive the maximum amount of up to one minimum wage, in force in 2019 – BRL 1,100.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

O 2021 PIS calendar defines the payment of the allowance after sending a request, through:

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”;

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021



Added to this, workers enrolled in the PIS/Pasep wait for the PIS base year 2021 – the allowance of those who worked in 2021.

despite the 2021 base year PIS calendar not yet been released, it is expected that the same system rules will be maintained for the citizen to receive the PIS base year 2021.

In this way, you would need:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS 2023

It is unlikely that the salary bonus in question will be passed on this year.

The money is believed to be distributed only at the beginning of next year – the PIS 2023.

The good news is that the PIS 2023 can be paid with a higher valueif there is confirmation of the increase in the minimum wage.

2023 PIS CALENDAR

O 2023 PIS calendar has not yet been released, but it is believed that the benefit will be paid early next year.