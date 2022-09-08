PIS/PASEP Calendar 2022/2023: Are payments already confirmed?

It is not news to anyone that workers registered with the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) have several rights. one of them is the PIS/Pasepwhich guarantees annual payments to workers in the private sector and the civil service.

With the end of 2022 approaching, one of the great doubts of workers concerns the receipt of payment of PIS/PASEP 2022-2023. But after all, when will it be paid?

PIS/PASEP Calendar 2022/2023 already have confirmed payments?

According to the PIS/PASEP receipt rules, every person who has a formal contract in a job for a period longer than 30 days in the respective base year is entitled to the withdrawal. However, it is not just that. The following are the general requirements for receiving amounts in 2023:

First, having received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any remunerated activity for a minimum period of 30 days, in the year 2021;

Have the data duly updated by the employer in RAIS/e-Social;

Finally, be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

It is important to highlight that PIS/PASEP payments always occur in the year following the year worked by the citizen. Therefore, workers who performed their activities in 2021 should receive the benefit payment that year.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, payments were delayed. In this way, the payment of PIS/PASEP for those who worked in 2021, which should have taken place in 2022, was for the year 2023. Now, there are many questions about how the PIS/PASEP 2022-2023 payment schedule will work.

It is important to note that the 2021 base year payments of the PIS/Pasep no dates have been set yet. Everything indicates that the calendar should start in the first quarter of next year.

2021 base year payments

At this point, it is important to highlight that workers who meet all the necessary requirements to receive the payment of PIS/Pasep will be able to receive the amounts in the year 2023.

Long awaited to be paid in August, the expectation is that, in fact, the benefit will only be paid in the first quarter of 2023, as mentioned above. An indication of this, for example, is that the government does not have the budget to pay PIS/PASEP yet in 2022.

Value of PIS/PASEP 2023 must exceed R$1,300

The amount of the benefit varies according to the length of work performed. In 2023, depending on the defined salary floor, the worker will be able to receive up to R$ 1,302 (estimated amount for the minimum wage next year).

Check out the predicted table of PIS 2023:

1 month worked – R$ 108;

2 months worked – R$ 217;

3 months worked – R$ 325;

4 months worked – R$ 434;

5 months worked – R$ 542;

6 months worked – R$ 651;

7 months worked – R$ 759;

8 months worked – R$ 868;

9 months worked – R$976;

10 months worked – R$ 1,085;

11 months worked – R$ 1,193;

12 months worked – BRL 1,302.

PIS CONSULTATION 2022/2023

It is possible to carry out PIS consultation:

For those who receive PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For those who receive the Pasep (public servant)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).