Pix of R$ 2,000 is paid again TODAY; know who receives

Recently, the government introduced a new payment method for specific installments of society. Among them are taxi drivers and truck drivers. The new payment offered by the government was released by the Benefits PEC.

This initiative is intended to be a retroactive aid for increasing gasoline prices. Thus, the aid can offer the driver the possibility to spend the amount on what they prefer, and can even invest in the vehicle itself.

Truck Driver Assistance

This benefit was created by the PEC approved during the month of July this year. Through it, self-employed truck drivers became entitled to receive a sum from the government. The amount chosen was R$ 1 thousand.

During the month of August, these people received the first two payments of the program, totaling R$ 2 thousand. However, many people ended up not being included in the payment calendar.

For this reason, the government released the possibility of regularizing the necessary data and still being able to withdraw the retroactive amount. Thus, during the 6th, about 140 thousand drivers will be able to request the R$ 2 thousand referring to the months of July and August.

This lot will be credited through a digital account registered directly in the name of the beneficiary. The bank chosen for the transfer is Caixa Econômica Federal. To move money, obtain more information and know when the benefit has been received, it is necessary to have the Caixa Tem application. Download the platform for Android: https://bit.ly/3S1GCBO or iOS: https://apple.co/3z9qcit.

It is worth remembering that before this amount, there were more than 190 thousand people who had already withdrawn the amounts.

Who receives today?

According to the Ministry of Social Security, the people who receive it on the 6th are those who have already completed the Self-Declaration of the Registration Term. This process was open for updates until August 29th.

In addition to this amount already mentioned, these people received the third payment of the Aid in September. Thus, it is worth mentioning that the possibility made this month very profitable for drivers.

Those who have not yet been able to carry out the data update and self-declaration process had their deadlines extended until September 12th. Thus, those who run to request the amount will be able to receive the 2 retroactive installments and the third, all on the same day, that is, September 24th.

It is worth noting that people who have not yet carried out this process, and who have missed the new deadline, will not be able to request payment of retroactive amounts. In this way, they will only have access to the amounts of the paid months.

