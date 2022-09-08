“Players of…”; Lucas Pratto doesn’t shut up about Flamengo team after being eliminated in Libertadores

Rubro-Negro is in the final of the main tournament in the Americas and goes with everything to Guayaquil

With goals from Pedro and Marinho, Flamengo beat Vélez Sarsfield as expected; Lucas Pratto discounted for the brothers. In fact, the former Atlético and São Paulo striker opened the game about how the gringos see Mengão in front of a Libertadores knockout. He got the real deal after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Still on the way out of the field, at Maracanã, Pratto ended up being asked by the foreign press how to analyze the duel. The striker believes that Vélez lost the match still in the 4-0 rout last week, when P21 scored a hat-trick and not even the game’s ball could take home.

“This match we lost in the first leg. Today (Wednesday) we came to do a great first half. In the second half, he missed a little more. However, I feel proud that a team with so many young players reached the Libertadores semifinals”, said Lucas Pratto when asked about the elimination.

Pratto goes further and classifies Fla’s squad: “A team that has European-level players close by. Let’s face it. I believe that these duels we lost in our field. It’s important to learn. Here, there are many athletes who will play in the tournament in the coming years”, added the 34-year-old.

The Libertadores grand final takes place on October 29, at the Monumental de Barcelona, ​​in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The opponent in the decision will be the same Athletico Paranaense, eliminated for the Mais Querido in the Copa do Brasil. Rivalry between rivals has increased in recent yearsmainly because they face each other more often in decisive situations.